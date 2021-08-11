Abrdn (LON:ABDN) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 300 ($3.92) and last traded at GBX 297.70 ($3.89), with a volume of 7054339 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 298.50 ($3.90).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Abrdn’s payout ratio is 0.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABDN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Abrdn from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Abrdn from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

The company has a market cap of £6.34 billion and a PE ratio of 7.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98.

About Abrdn (LON:ABDN)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

