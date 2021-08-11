Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Cut to “Hold” at TD Securities

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ABST has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ABST opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. Absolute Software has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $21.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.03. The stock has a market cap of $674.21 million, a PE ratio of 71.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $30.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 million. As a group, analysts predict that Absolute Software will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Absolute Software by 458.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Absolute Software by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Absolute Software by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Absolute Software by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

