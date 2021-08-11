Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.65 Million

Brokerages forecast that Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) will announce $101.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Accuray’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $102.10 million and the lowest is $101.20 million. Accuray reported sales of $94.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accuray will report full year sales of $387.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $386.90 million to $387.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $420.00 million, with estimates ranging from $418.30 million to $421.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Accuray.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Accuray in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Accuray in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Accuray by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 7,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Accuray by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Accuray during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,648. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.32. Accuray has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $6.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $366.52 million, a PE ratio of 100.78 and a beta of 1.86.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

