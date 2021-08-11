Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS ACRDF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.13. 78,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,564. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.22. Acreage has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $4.80.

Get Acreage alerts:

About Acreage

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Acreage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acreage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.