Adam Couch Sells 14,505 Shares of Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Stock

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) insider Adam Couch sold 14,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,022 ($52.55), for a total transaction of £583,391.10 ($762,204.21).

CWK stock traded up GBX 24 ($0.31) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 4,068 ($53.15). 57,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,247. Cranswick plc has a twelve month low of GBX 3,144 ($41.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,200 ($54.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,020.62. The firm has a market cap of £2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 23.03.

Get Cranswick alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 51.30 ($0.67) per share. This is a positive change from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $18.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.31%. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio is 0.36%.

CWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt upped their price target on shares of Cranswick from GBX 4,200 ($54.87) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of Cranswick from GBX 4,200 ($54.87) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,025 ($52.59).

About Cranswick

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.