Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.96% and a negative net margin of 3,847.09%.

Shares of NASDAQ ADAP traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.57. 1,413,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,268. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $10.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.03. The stock has a market cap of $555.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.15.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

ADAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.06.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.