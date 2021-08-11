Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at SVB Leerink

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) had its target price reduced by SVB Leerink from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an underweight rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.03. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $10.93. The firm has a market cap of $555.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.15.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,847.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.96%. Analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADAP. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 310.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 76.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

