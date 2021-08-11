Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 352,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,042 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $14,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,266.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth $93,000. 79.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $34.37 on Wednesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.87. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -27.72 and a beta of 0.27.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.12 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 128.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $765,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,729,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,182,645.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $166,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,839 shares of company stock valued at $4,220,295. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

