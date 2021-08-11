Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is a commercial-stage biotech company. It develops and commercializes immune-driven clinical products to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ and cellular therapy which are in clinical stage. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

ADPT stock opened at $34.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.72 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.87. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.12 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 128.33%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $166,640.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,077 shares in the company, valued at $643,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO R Mark Adams sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $34,334.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,839 shares of company stock worth $4,220,295. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,266.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.