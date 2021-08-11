adbank (ADB) 24 Hour Volume Tops $39,186.00

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. adbank has a market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $39,186.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, adbank has traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One adbank coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00054279 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00015214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.08 or 0.00850762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.25 or 0.00107974 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 65.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.89 or 0.00159781 BTC.

About adbank

adbank (CRYPTO:ADB) is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 870,499,861 coins. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog . adbank’s official website is adbank.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

Buying and Selling adbank

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

