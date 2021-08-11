Addenda Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,431 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 0.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,773,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,231,000 after purchasing an additional 332,959 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,400,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,381 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 10.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 13,087,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,355 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 13.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,313,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,735,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,276,000 after purchasing an additional 374,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. lifted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.89.

Elanco Animal Health stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.14. The stock had a trading volume of 61,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,826,538. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.32 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of -24.65, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.