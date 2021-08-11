Addenda Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 173,394 Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 173,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,025,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 74.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 76.7% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISCK stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $27.87. The company had a trading volume of 35,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,203,681. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $66.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.40.

DISCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

