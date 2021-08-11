Addenda Capital Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,683 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $7,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.9% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.20.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $869,438. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PNC stock remained flat at $$191.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 47,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,786,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $101.58 and a one year high of $203.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.70.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.62%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

