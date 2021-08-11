Addenda Capital Inc. Has $19.18 Million Position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 5,037.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 502,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492,539 shares during the quarter. CAE comprises 0.9% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in CAE were worth $19,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CAE by 4.9% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in CAE by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in CAE by 6.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in CAE by 2.2% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management raised its stake in CAE by 2.7% during the first quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 30,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

CAE stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,543. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of -264.06, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.81. CAE Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a positive return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $894.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CAE shares. CIBC decreased their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities decreased their target price on CAE from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial upgraded CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CAE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.30.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

