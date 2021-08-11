Addenda Capital Inc. Has $53.25 Million Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Addenda Capital Inc. trimmed its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 855,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 40,634 shares during the period. TC Energy makes up approximately 2.5% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $53,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRP. Savior LLC increased its position in TC Energy by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in TC Energy by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in TC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.54. The stock had a trading volume of 21,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,574. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.23. The firm has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.6917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRP. Morgan Stanley downgraded TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC boosted their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.09.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

