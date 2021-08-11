Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 99,085 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Addenda Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 910,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 99,085 shares during the period. Pembina Pipeline makes up about 1.7% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Addenda Capital Inc. owned about 0.17% of Pembina Pipeline worth $36,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 327.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PBA shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

NYSE:PBA traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.34. 8,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,191. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of -46.00, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.1683 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segment: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

