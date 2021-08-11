Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADDUS HOMECARE is a comprehensive provider of a broad range of social and medical services in the home. The company’s services include personal care and assistance with activities of daily living, skilled nursing and rehabilitative therapies, and adult day care. Its consumers are individuals with special needs who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Its payor clients include federal, state and local governmental agencies, the Veterans Health Administration, commercial insurers and private individuals. Addus operates its business through two divisions, home & community services and home health services. The home & community services are social, or non-medical, in nature and include assistance with bathing, grooming, dressing, personal hygiene and medication reminders, and other activities of daily living whereas the home health services are medical in nature and include physical, occupational and speech therapy, as well as skilled nursing. “

ADUS has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.90. 2,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.31. Addus HomeCare has a 1-year low of $80.32 and a 1-year high of $129.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Addus HomeCare will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $95,821.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 368,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 476,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,572,000 after purchasing an additional 51,076 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 392.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 483,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,190,000 after buying an additional 82,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

