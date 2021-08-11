Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AHEXY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Adecco Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Adecco Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC upgraded Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

AHEXY stock opened at $28.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Adecco Group has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $35.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of -78.05 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.34.

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

