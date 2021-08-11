Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ADNT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adient from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Adient has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.55.

Adient stock opened at $40.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.40. Adient has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Adient had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.78) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adient will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adient news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $209,610.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,481,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $43,614.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,774.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Adient by 2,292.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 79,032 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Adient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,813,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Adient by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 138,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Adient by 339.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 60,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Adient by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 29,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

