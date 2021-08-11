Adler Group (ETR:ADJ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.10

Shares of Adler Group S.A. (ETR:ADJ) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €20.10 ($23.65) and last traded at €19.60 ($23.06), with a volume of 302157 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €20.34 ($23.93).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of €23.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08.

About Adler Group (ETR:ADJ)

Adler Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Adler Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adler Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.