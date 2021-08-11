Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of AVK stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.59. 103,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,648. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.29. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.91.

Get Advent Convertible and Income Fund alerts:

About Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Advent Convertible & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It focuses on convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. The company was founded on February 19, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.