Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $44,000 in Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.07% of Idera Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IDRA. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 1,188.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 109,225 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 56,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDRA opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.80.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Daniel B. Soland bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 78,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,823.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

