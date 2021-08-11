AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.75-2.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.81. AECOM also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.750-$2.850 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ACM traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.35. 8,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,693. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.65. AECOM has a 52-week low of $37.15 and a 52-week high of $70.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. AECOM currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.71.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.