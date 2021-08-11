Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Posts Earnings Results

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Aethlon Medical stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,452. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.87. The company has a market cap of $73.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.63. Aethlon Medical has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $12.49.

AEMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research note on Friday, June 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research note on Tuesday.

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

