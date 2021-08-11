Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

AEMD stock opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.87. Aethlon Medical has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.97 million, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.63.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that Aethlon Medical will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $622,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

