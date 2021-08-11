Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) released its earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Agenus stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,986,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,064,873. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.31. Agenus has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $5.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

