Agrify (AGFY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 million. On average, analysts expect Agrify to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AGFY opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. Agrify has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.57 and a current ratio of 11.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.55.

AGFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Agrify in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agrify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Agrify stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Agrify Company Profile

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

