Ah Capital Management, L.L.C. Sells 206,945 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Stock

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) major shareholder Ah Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 206,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $10,972,223.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ DOCN traded up $4.29 on Tuesday, hitting $57.63. 3,264,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,656. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $63.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.74.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

DOCN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth about $632,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth approximately $35,709,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth approximately $670,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth approximately $72,277,000. Finally, Liberty Street Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth $3,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.