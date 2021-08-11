Ah Capital Management, L.L.C. Sells 206,945 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Stock

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) major shareholder Ah Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 206,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $10,972,223.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NASDAQ DOCN traded up $4.29 on Tuesday, hitting $57.63. 3,264,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,656. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $63.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.74.
DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth about $632,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth approximately $35,709,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth approximately $670,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth approximately $72,277,000. Finally, Liberty Street Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth $3,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.00% of the company’s stock.
About DigitalOcean
DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.
