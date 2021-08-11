Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 24.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 18,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.9% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.0% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.8% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 48,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.24.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $277.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.64. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.