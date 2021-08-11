Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.44-2.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.50. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.950-$9.050 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $277.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,370. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $291.64. The company has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $245.75 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APD. Wolfe Research started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $313.24.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.