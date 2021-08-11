AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) PT Raised to C$49.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price target raised by stock analysts at CIBC to C$49.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$51.00 target price on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

TSE:BOS traded up C$3.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$39.98. The stock had a trading volume of 266,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,113. AirBoss of America has a 12 month low of C$15.09 and a 12 month high of C$43.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 20.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.21.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$135.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$116.25 million. Sell-side analysts expect that AirBoss of America will post 2.0999998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$32.00 per share, with a total value of C$159,983.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,794,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$153,394,164.14.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

