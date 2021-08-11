AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) PT Raised to C$49.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price target raised by stock analysts at CIBC to C$49.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.56% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$51.00 target price on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.
TSE:BOS traded up C$3.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$39.98. The stock had a trading volume of 266,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,113. AirBoss of America has a 12 month low of C$15.09 and a 12 month high of C$43.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 20.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.21.
In related news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$32.00 per share, with a total value of C$159,983.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,794,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$153,394,164.14.
AirBoss of America Company Profile
AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.
