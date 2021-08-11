Airbus’ (EADSF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of EADSF opened at $134.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.05. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of $69.00 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Airbus stock. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

About Airbus

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.