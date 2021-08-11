Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Hits New 12-Month High at $96.95

Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 96.95 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 95.10 ($1.24), with a volume of 127415 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.35 ($1.25).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Airtel Africa from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Airtel Africa from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 135 ($1.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Airtel Africa alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 82.09. The company has a market cap of £3.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77.

Airtel Africa Plc provides telecommunication and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East and Central Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as payments, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Airtel Africa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airtel Africa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.