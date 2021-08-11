Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.00

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.00 and last traded at $27.82, with a volume of 9677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.37.
Several research firms have issued reports on AJINY. Mizuho upgraded Ajinomoto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ajinomoto from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.62.
About Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY)
Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of food products, amino acids, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Food Products, Overseas Food Products, Life Support, Healthcare and Others. The Domestic Food Products segment includes seasonings and processed foods, and frozen foods.
