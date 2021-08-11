Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,207 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 3,877 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,608 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.1% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 28.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,188 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,848 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $115.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.01. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $432,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,171 shares in the company, valued at $3,140,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $711,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,417.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,022 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AKAM. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.40.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

