Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$18.24. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) shares last traded at C$18.17, with a volume of 176,103 shares trading hands.

AD.UN has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.50 to C$23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Cormark lowered their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.50 to C$23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.94, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$816.96 million and a PE ratio of 6.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$17.05.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.