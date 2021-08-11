Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Director Christine L. Standish Sells 1,566,644 Shares

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $119,017,944.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AIN opened at $77.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.14. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $93.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 14.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

AIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albany International in the first quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Albany International by 52.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Albany International by 22.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Albany International by 10.7% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 112,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,349,000 after buying an additional 10,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

