Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $27.00 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

ACI opened at $29.05 on Wednesday. Albertsons Companies has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $29.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.73.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 107.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACI. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 1,416.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,238,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,060 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $34,361,000. 56.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

