Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AQN opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.57. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $17.86.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.69.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.