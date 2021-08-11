Alithya Group (ALYA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $61.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.53 million. On average, analysts expect Alithya Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ALYA opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. Alithya Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $141.79 million, a P/E ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.18.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

