Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,610,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,622 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.30% of MetLife worth $156,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

MetLife stock opened at $61.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.23. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $54.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.30.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

