Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Position in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 1,573.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,337,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,197,518 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.43% of Scientific Games worth $180,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the 4th quarter worth approximately $564,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 853,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,600,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SGMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.73.

Scientific Games stock opened at $67.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 2.07. Scientific Games Co. has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $80.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.23.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.73 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

