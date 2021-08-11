Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,868,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,725 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $189,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 8.5% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,796,000 after buying an additional 21,410 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,279,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.4% in the second quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 77,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the period. 41.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RY. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.11.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $104.03 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $67.78 and a 52 week high of $104.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.06. The stock has a market cap of $148.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.8915 per share. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.99%.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

