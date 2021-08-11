Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $151.51 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,815,790 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $151,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,113,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,131 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,525,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,845,058,000 after acquiring an additional 590,266 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,470,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,535,702,000 after acquiring an additional 441,924 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,194,135,000 after buying an additional 4,491,735 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,097,503 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $985,325,000 after buying an additional 508,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $83.24 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $109.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

