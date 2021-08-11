Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 90,186 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,402,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,186 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 4.24% of Papa John’s International worth $146,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,852,000 after acquiring an additional 24,948 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 409,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,298,000 after acquiring an additional 110,916 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,763,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $120.16 on Wednesday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $122.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.26, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. Research analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

Several research analysts have commented on PZZA shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Papa John’s International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Papa John’s International from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

About Papa John's International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

