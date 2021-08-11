alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €18.40 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) target price on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AOX. Nord/LB set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.85 ($17.47) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. alstria office REIT presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €16.51 ($19.43).

Shares of alstria office REIT stock opened at €17.93 ($21.09) on Tuesday. alstria office REIT has a fifty-two week low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a fifty-two week high of €15.24 ($17.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of €16.46.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

