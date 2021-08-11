Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Altius Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of Altius Minerals stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$17.06. 26,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,741. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.91, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.38. Altius Minerals has a 52 week low of C$9.63 and a 52 week high of C$19.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$708.08 million and a PE ratio of -59.20.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altius Minerals will post 0.5520446 earnings per share for the current year.

ALS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Altius Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.56.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

