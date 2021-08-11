Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Altius Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
Shares of Altius Minerals stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$17.06. 26,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,741. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.91, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.38. Altius Minerals has a 52 week low of C$9.63 and a 52 week high of C$19.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$708.08 million and a PE ratio of -59.20.
Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altius Minerals will post 0.5520446 earnings per share for the current year.
Altius Minerals Company Profile
Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.
