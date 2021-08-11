Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Amarin’s earnings. Amarin posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 600%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amarin will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.14). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amarin.

Get Amarin alerts:

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Amarin had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $154.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, June 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Amarin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amarin by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 27,648 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 1st quarter worth about $1,234,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 361,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 53,879 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Amarin by 9.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,563,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after buying an additional 136,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Amarin stock opened at $4.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 487.49 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.50. Amarin has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amarin (AMRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.