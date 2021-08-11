Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Receives $9.31 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.39.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMRN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRN. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Amarin by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amarin during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Amarin during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Amarin by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 7,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Amarin during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 34.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amarin stock opened at $4.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 487.49 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.50. Amarin has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $154.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.28 million. Amarin had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 0.69%. Amarin’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

