Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is CMH Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 6.8% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $605,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 1,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd now owns 17,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $52,677,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 659 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $3,544,555.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,762,489.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,807 shares of company stock valued at $12,473,798. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,320.68 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,475.09.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

